Encinitas Toddler Gets Hand Stuck in Blender

A toddler in Encinitas was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after getting her hand stuck in a blender, fire officials said.

Emergency officials responded just before 11:30 a.m. to a report of a rescue needed in the 400 block of Chesterfield Drive.

They found a toddler could not get her hand out of a blender. The young girl was conscious and breathing. She was taken to the hospital with her hand still in the blender, officials said.

She is being treated at Scripps Encinitas. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.