Three men robbed Santana's Mexican Food in Lemon Grove around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies say the men were armed with a shotgun, hammer and bat.

The robbery was recorded on a surveillance camera.

The restaurant, located on Palm Street, is open 24-hours.

NBC7 spoke to one employee, who said he is okay.

No other information was immediately available.

