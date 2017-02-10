Police Search for Carjacking Suspect in North Park

San Diego police reportedly had been sweeping a North Park neighborhood in a search for a carjacking suspect on Friday.

Officers converged on the 2800 block of Howard Avenue just before noon, police said.

A San Diego Police Department task force was conducting an operation to apprehend a carjacking suspect, when the suspect ran out the back door of a house, police said.

Officers said they set up a perimeter in the area, with the help of a police chopper and a tracking dog in the area of Idaho and Polk Avenue.

A NBC 7 reported on scene said no suspect was taken into custody and there was no longer any police activity on Friday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.