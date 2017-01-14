SB Traffic at San Ysidro POE at Standstill Due to Protests

The southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry were blocked for several hours January 7 and 8.

For the second weekend in a row protests in Mexico are affecting traffic at the San Ysidro port of entry, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Traffic is at a standstill as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday going southbound at the border crossing. The port of entry has not been closed however.

Breaking Man Found Dead in Bloody Laundry Room at Vista Apartments

Traffic is also backed up from the Otay Mesa port of entry to the 905 at La Media Road.

Protesters are objecting to a sudden hike in gas prices in Mexico, after they went up 20 percent in one day.

Last weekend the San Ysidro port of entry closed briefly in the southbound direction due to protesters blocking the lanes.