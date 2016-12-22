Children made up a large number of rape victims compared to other victims, according to a new report released by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG).

The report released Thursday highlights the characteristics of victims and suspects involved in specific violent crimes, including gender, ethnicity and age.

According to the findings, victims and suspects of crime were more likely to be 39 years old or younger.

Women were also 96 percent likely to be killed by someone they knew compared to the 59 percent of men. In 2015, it was the first time male victims had been included in rape crimes.

The report also found that Black victims were overrepresented in all categories of crime.

You can see the full report here.