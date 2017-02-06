Report: SANDAG Emails on Measure A Estimate Error

Emails between San Diego County Association of Governments employees contain comments like “Omg” and “WTF” in regards to the agency’s predicted revenue from the failed transportation tax Measure A.

“Newly uncovered emails show that SANDAG staffers knew the $18 billion was unrealistic a year ago,” Voice of San Diego reports Monday. See the full report here.

On November 8, voters rejected the proposed half-cent tax for a period of 40 years. A portion of the funds raised by the measure would’ve gone to specific San Diego County transit projects.

Several times, officials told voters Measure A was expected to generate about $18B over 40 years. It was included in a commercial that urged voters to approve Measure A.

“Collecting 23 cents a day from each person in the region could make a big difference. These pennies add up to $18 billion over 40 years. That is local money, that leveraged with federal and state dollars, could fund hundreds of projects to keep San Diego Moving forward,” the commercial touted as reported in NBC 7’s Fact Check three months ago.

However, Voice of San Diego began questioning the estimated revenue based on the funds earned by the 2004 TransNet Half-Cent Sales Tax. That tax was estimated to create $14 billion over 40 years. According to Voice of San Diego, the tax was on track to generate just $9 billion.

The recent recession and residents simply choosing to shop online were among the reasons.

Voice of San Diego's Andrew Keatts has been following the issue and in December, SANDAG’s chief economist addressed the questions raised over the forecasting model.

“In light of recent news reports that raised concerns that our revenue forecasts were possibly too optimistic, we took a closer look at the forecast methodology that was being used in the plan of finance. And what we found is that there were some aspects of SANDAG’s demographic and economic forecasting model that were overestimating taxable retail sales,” Ray Major said at a SANDAG board meeting.

Asked when the error became apparent, SANDAG Board Chair Ron Roberts told Voice of San Diego it wasn't before the election.

“Before the election, technical staff had not discovered how, or if, the model’s over-estimates could have affected the Measure A revenue forecast,” Roberts said according to an NBC 7 Fact Check in January.

However, Keatts reported the emails suggest SANDAG "continued to rely on numbers they'd been told were faulty." Read the full report here.