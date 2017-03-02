Foodies, you better sit down for this one – it’s not going to be pretty. Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles, which had plans to open an eatery in Barrio Logan, is putting a halt to those fried chicken dreams.

Eater San Diego confirmed the sad news this week that Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles is no longer moving forward with its plans to expand its popular soul food chain to San Diego – at least for now.

The location, which would’ve been Roscoe’s first-ever San Diego restaurant, was supposed to open soon at a large location at 1678 National Ave.

Last July, after months of mouthwatering rumors, Eater San Diego shared the joyous scoop that Roscoe’s had purchased the 17,489-square foot Barrio Logan lot and was going to make the San Diego expansion a reality.

The building was a draw for the soul food eatery with a cult following because it was accessible, big and had plenty of parking.

The chain had even started construction at the site, but Eater reports that the company recently decided to put the property back on the market and shift the company’s focus instead to its ongoing business ventures in Los Angeles. Roscoe’s is currently in the process of moving its Mid-City eatery in Los Angeles to a new building, Eater reports, which is keeping them very busy.

But before you curl up into a ball and spiral into a dark place of total fried chicken and waffles angst, there is hope on the horizon.

Eater says a source close to the company assures that Roscoe’s ownership “is still committed to opening a restaurant in San Diego.” The company may start scouting out other locations in San Diego later this year.

Roscoe House of Chicken and Waffles is known for its fried chicken and waffle dishes, including one named after President Obama, which includes one waffle, three pieces of chicken and a side of syrup. The eatery has a fervent fan base, and has been known to attract famous diners, including actors and the former POTUS himself. Roscoe's also churns out a variety of homestyle, Southern sides, including cornbread, grits and collard greens.

The restaurant chain was first founded in 1975 in Long Beach, California, by Harlem native Herb Hudson.

Currently, the chain operates seven locations in Southern California, including restaurants in Hollywood, Anaheim (near Disneyland) and Long Beach.

Road trip, anyone?