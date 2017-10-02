Rocker Tom Petty Hospitalized, Near Death: Report

Tom Petty was reportedly hospitalized Sunday night after he fell unconscious and was in cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The site says “he’s not expected to survive the day.”

Monday afternoon, several websites reported that Petty was dead. CBS News cited LAPD sources in their tweet about his death, but later retracted after the department publicly said it did not provide that information.

Coroner's officials said Monday they have not received a report of Petty's death. Fire officials have said they responded to an emergency call for a man experience cardiac arrest on the block where Petty lives in Malibu on Sunday night, but could not confirm it was the rocker who was taken to a local hospital.

Petty's manager did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment Monday.

The reports led to the scheduling of a memorial at Petty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but that was canceled. Reports of Petty's death also prompted an outpouring of grief on Twitter, where he was the top worldwide trending topic Monday afternoon. Musicians such as Juliette Lewis, Courtney Love, Talib Kweli, Kid Rock, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Stanley and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among those posting remembrances.

NBC4 is working to independently confirm the reports and will update with additional details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.