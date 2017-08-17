The suspects' vehicle (left) and one of the suspects (right) placing an explosive device on an ATM in San Diego.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for two men who exploded a couple ATMs across San Diego to get cash.

In two separate instances, the robbers tried to gain access to an ATM with the use of explosive devices, according to the FBI's Joint Bank Robbery Task Force.

Last Sunday, the same suspects allegedly blew up an ATM at the Chevron gas station on Miramar Road, between Kearny Villa and Black Mountain Roads. The incident was located next to a gym, with preschools and residential neighborhoods nearby.

Police, FBI and Bomb Squad officials first responded to the Chevron gas station around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. One of the suspects drilled a hole into the ATM and filled it with gasoline, said FBI officials.

Investigation into ATM Explosion

NBC 7 Marianne Kushi reports on the investigation in the Miramar area. (Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017)

The men placed a fuse into the ATM and detonated the device, exploding the machine. Once they managed to steal from the ATM's cash box, the men took off in their vehicle, driving east on Miramar Road.

That marks the second time these suspects placed explosive devices on an ATM in San Diego, according to the FBI.

The first attempt occurred on July 4 by the Cal Coast Credit Union bank on Ruffin Road by Ridehaven Court, next to a dance studio and other businesses.



A vehicle pulled up by the ATM, and the first suspect got out of the car and placed a pipe bomb device on the machine. FBI officials said the device was detonated, exploding on the ATM and shattering a glass pane.

In this case, the suspects were unsuccessful at getting cash out of the machine and drove away, headed south on Ruffin Road.

Their vehicle was a 2000 to 2006 model Ford Escape with aftermarket wheels and a tow hitch with a ball, said FBI officials. The Escape was dark colored and cold plated.

The first suspect was described as a man, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium to heavy build. In the second robbery, he wore a dark, beanie-style hat with a short brim, a leather jacket, khaki cargo pants and dark-colored, skateboard-style shoes, according to the FBI.

The second suspect was described as a man, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium to heavy build. He wore a camouflage Gore-tex style rain jacket with a hood, dark jeans and brown boots.