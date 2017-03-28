Road Rage Incident in Chula Vista Caught on Camera

A road rage incident between two couples in Chula Vista ended with a violent fight in the middle of the street.

The brawl happened at 3rd Avenue and "K" Street on Monday.

The witness who shot the video spoke exclusively with NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Cinthia Lara said she was parked in front of the Mini Mart when she saw two cars moving southbound threatening to slam into each other with horns blaring.

She told NBC 7, what happened next took her by surprise.

Lara added that ordinarily, she would walk away from a fight but she caught this one on camera.

“Just in case worse got to worst. I had proof,” Lara said.

The couple in the silver car stopped in the middle of 3rd Avenue, blocked the other car, and then got out arguing.

"Cars could collide. In this case they impeded traffic. Cars have to drive around them. You could cause another accident not to mention what could happen in a fight,” Chula Vista Police Captain Fritz Reber said.

The fight was vicious--both drivers throwing hard punches while the female passengers punched and kicked each other.

Lara said the woman who suffered a bloody face was actually the aggressor.

"If someone opened my door and came at me like that yeah. I would definitely defend myself. They opened the car and swung first,” Lara said.

The fight lasted less than 30 seconds.

An off-duty police officer, not working for Chula Vista Police, joined others in the stopped traffic to break up the fight.

Reber says this is the second road rage incident that resulted in violence recently. In the last scuffle, a man was stabbed.

"Get out of the way. Make a turn. Go the other direction. Call 911,” Reber said.

"Road rage is not something you should do; you should always be cautious and aware because you never know who you might run into." he added.

Chula Vista Police did respond to the incident.

Only the couple in the silver car remained, police said. The injured woman refused treatment and did not want help.

No one was charged with a crime in connection with this incident.