Scorned Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Tacos Every Time Chargers Lose A Game

A local Mexican restaurant owner, devastated at San Diego's loss of the Chargers, decided to give customers a free taco every time the team loses a game.

"It's coming out of my own pocket but that's how much this story means to me," said Victor Lopez, owner of El Pollo Grill in Bonita. "It's part of the healing process for fans like me."

Lopez says he was a lifelong Chargers fan while the team was in San Diego.

Once the owner of the team, Dean Spanos, made the decision to move the Chargers to Los Angeles, Lopez said he felt frustrated and wanted to do something to "get back at Spanos" by giving out one free taco for each person that comes in the day after a loss.

Many people poured into the restaurant on Bonita Road Monday after the Chargers lost to the Dolphins Sunday.

"I came out here because I support anyone who doesn't support the Los Angeles Chargers," said Mercury Hornbeek, who enjoyed a free beef taco Monday.

Anyone who wants a free taco must say the secret words to the cashier, 'Spanos Taco' for a taco of their choosing. Lopez added he will be offering them for the rest of the season.

Lopez added more people have actually been coming to the restaurant since he made the decision. He does not believe it will hurt his business financially.



