Photos of dirty water from a resident of Biernacki Court in Chula Vista

A busted water main has left residents of 25 homes in Chula Vista without water.

The main broke at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sipes Circle and Biernacki Court off East Palomar Street, according to Tenille Otero of the Otay Water District. The main was a 12-inch PVC pipe.

Eleven home on Bibler Court and 14 on Diamond Drive have been without water since the break, According to Otero.

Water trailers have been brought to the neighborhood and crews are working to restore water.

“We’re all hoping service will be restored by 3 or 4 p.m. today,” Otero said.