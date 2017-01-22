The city said that the storm drains in City Heights, where residents face the same flooding issues storm after storm, were designed properly, but the extraordinary amount of rain that came with Friday's storm was too much for them to handle. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala has more. (Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017)

Residents in City Heights Deal with Same Flood Clean Up After Every Storm

On 48th Street in City Heights cleanup from the storm seems never-ending, and yet another round of storms is causing even more damage.

The street turns into a river every time it rains, and neighbors whose homes are flooded say they feel helpless that it keeps happening.

For Shenel Vazquez waiting for this weekend’s storms is an hour-by-hour torture.

“Today I'm here, I don't even know what to do,” she tells NBC 7. “My brother calls me and he goes ‘Shenel, I can't stop the water.”

Friday's storm was so powerful that cars floated outside her yard destroying everything in their path.

Right next door to Vasquez, the bottom of another apartment complex turned into a pool. Sadly, it's not the first time this has happened and with more rain expected, it won't be the last.

“It's going to happen again and again and again,” resident Johnny Gee says.

Vazquez’s lawyer blames the city drain system.

“The city did not properly clean the storm drains alleging that the design of the storm drains is not proper to be able to handle such rain storms,” attorney Omar Nassar says.

The city released a statement saying in part: "the amount of rain we received Friday was extraordinary. The storm drain was functioning properly, but there was just too much rain water.”

But for Vazquez the frustration goes beyond the loss of material items.

“We just finished rebuilding down there from last year, and it's just like having to relive this – it's crazy that people have to go through this, that we have to go through this again."

If you suffered damages and feel the city is at fault, the city says you can file a claim and they will investigate.