Rescue Underway for Woman at Penasquitos Canyon

A rescue is underway for a woman who slipped and fell at the rocks in Penasquitos Canyon Friday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:53 p.m. on Mercy and Black Mountain Road.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), the woman fell two miles down into the canyon. She will need to be airlifted out.

Fire officials said four people are with the woman.

No other information was available.

