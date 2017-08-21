A 26-year-old man fell on the rocks at the North Jetty in South Mission, prompting a rescue Monday night.

The incident occurred at 8:18 p.m. and lifeguards were called to the scene, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

The man possibly has a neck injury, lifeguards said.

Lifeguards are requesting a helicopter for lighting needs.

No other information was available.

