A 26-year-old man fell on the rocks at the North Jetty in South Mission, prompting a rescue Monday night.
The incident occurred at 8:18 p.m. and lifeguards were called to the scene, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).
The man possibly has a neck injury, lifeguards said.
Lifeguards are requesting a helicopter for lighting needs.
No other information was available.
Published 47 minutes ago