From left to right: U.S. Rep. Susan Davis (D- 53rd District), U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R - 50th District), U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R- 49th District).

Amid rising tensions at local town halls, three local representatives - one Democrat and two Republicans - are coming home to San Diego to speak with their constituents.

U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R- 49th District), U.S. Rep. Susan Davis (D- 53rd District) and U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R - 50th District) will all hold separate town hall events this Saturday to speak with their constituents.

The Representatives are expected to discuss health care reform, local legislative priorities and other issues important to constituents. San Diegans will also have opportunities to speak directly with their Representatives to ask questions and share input.

Many local lawmakers have faced tensions in the past when coming home to speak with constituents. Recently, Issa has faced protesters outside his office and outside his town hall upset with the GOP's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. During a joint town hall, Davis and U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D - 52nd District) faced angry residents, demanding more outrage from their lawmakers amid happenings in our nation's capitol under the new President and GOP-led Congress.

Issa: 'I Had a Wonderful Town Hall'

U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R - 49th District) talks with members of the media Friday and responds to a reporter's question about whether he was going to hold a town hall. (Published Friday, Feb. 24, 2017)

This Saturday, town hall events for Davis, Issa and Hunter are either completely booked or are expected to fill up quickly.

Hunter's town hall will start at 10 a.m. and go for two hours at Mainstage Ramona, located at 626 Main St. The event is expected to fill up, and those wishing to attend are asked to arrive early. For more information, click here.

Issa's town hall will be held during two separate sessions to try to accommodate as many San Diegans as possible. The first session will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the second will begin at 10 a.m. The town hall will be held at the Junior Seau Recreation Center in Oceanside.

The events are expected to fill up; attendees are asked to register in advance to reserve a seat. To register, click here. Check in will begin no more than 30 minutes prior to the event's start time.

Groups Rally Outside Congressman’s Office

Dozens of people on both sides of the healthcare debate rallied outside of Congressman Darrell Issa's office on Tuesday. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017)

A small number of spots will be available at the door to accommodate those with disabilities and special needs. To learn more, click here.

Davis will also hold a town hall on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. However, the 1,200 seat venue has already reached capacity. On the event page, Davis invites constituents to email or call her with specific issues. For more information, click here. The town hall will be live streamed.