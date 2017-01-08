The southbound lanes at the San Ysidro port of entry were blocked for several hours Saturday evening.

Traffic has reopened southbound at the San Ysidro port of entry after closing for several hours for the second straight day due to protests on the other side of the border.

Southbound traffic was diverted from the San Ysidro port of entry to the Otay Mesa border crossing from around 5:30 p.m. Sunday until around 7:30 p.m. at the request of Mexican officials.

The San Ysidro port of entry remained open to pedestrians heading into Mexico and those heading northbound.

Southbound traffic had to be diverted to the Otay Mesa Saturday evening after protesters blocked the border at San Ysidro on the Tijuana side for almost four hours.

Mexicans are protesting a sudden hike in gas prices that rose 20 percent in one day.