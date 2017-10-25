Reports of Active Shooter in Chula Vista Unfounded: CVPD

Social media reports of an active shooter prompting school lockdowns are not accurate, Chula Vista police lieutenant tells NBC 7.



A man called 911 and said he had a shotgun and needed help, according to CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg.

The man then called a friend who took the man to CVPD for help.

Thunberg said there was never a danger to a school.

The original call came from a home on Rhone Valley Way at 11:06 a.m., according to Chula Vista police officials.





