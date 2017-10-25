Reports of Active Shooter in Chula Vista Unfounded: CVPD - NBC 7 San Diego
By NBC 7 Staff

    Social media reports of an active shooter prompting school lockdowns are not accurate, Chula Vista police lieutenant tells NBC 7.

    A man called 911 and said he had a shotgun and needed help, according to CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg.

    The man then called a friend who took the man to CVPD for help.

    Thunberg said there was never a danger to a school.

    The original call came from a home on Rhone Valley Way at 11:06 a.m., according to Chula Vista police officials.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
