Reported Fire at North Park Home

All dispatched units have been asked to respond to a reported house fire in San Diego's North Park neighborhood, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.
The fire broke out around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3500 block of Herman Avenue.
A caller reporter seeing black smoke coming from a residential building.
The occupants are out of the home, fire officials said.
No other information was immediately available.
Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago