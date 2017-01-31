Reported Fire at North Park Home

All dispatched units have been asked to respond to a reported house fire in San Diego's North Park neighborhood, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

The fire broke out around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3500 block of Herman Avenue.

A caller reporter seeing black smoke coming from a residential building.

The occupants are out of the home, fire officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

