Report of Shots Fired in Escondido: PD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Officers are responding to a report of shots fired Tuesday night in Escondido.

    The incident occurred at 10:13 p.m. on the 700 block of N Grape Street, between E Mission and E Washington avenues. 

    At this time, the extent of injuries to the victim are unknown, Escondido police said.

    According to witnesses, a car was seen leaving the scene towards E Mission Avenue.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 12 minutes ago

