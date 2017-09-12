Report of Shots Fired in Escondido: PD

Officers are responding to a report of shots fired Tuesday night in Escondido.

The incident occurred at 10:13 p.m. on the 700 block of N Grape Street, between E Mission and E Washington avenues.

At this time, the extent of injuries to the victim are unknown, Escondido police said.

According to witnesses, a car was seen leaving the scene towards E Mission Avenue.

No other information was available.

