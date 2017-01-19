Report of Small Fire at UCSD Scripps Institute of Oceanography | NBC 7 San Diego
Report of Small Fire at UCSD Scripps Institute of Oceanography

By Samantha Tatro

    Fire crews are responding to a small, reported fire at UC San Diego's Scripps Institute of Oceanography, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) CaptainJoe Amador said. 

    The fire was reported between the first and second floors of the building at 8861 Shellback Way at approximately 6:59 p.m., Amador said. 

    When crews arrived on scene, they could smell smoke, but could not see flames. 

    Fire crews remain on scene. 

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

