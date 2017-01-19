Fire crews are responding to a small, reported fire at UC San Diego's Scripps Institute of Oceanography, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) CaptainJoe Amador said.

The fire was reported between the first and second floors of the building at 8861 Shellback Way at approximately 6:59 p.m., Amador said.

When crews arrived on scene, they could smell smoke, but could not see flames.

Fire crews remain on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.