Rep. Scott Peters to Hold Town Hall in San Diego

U.S. Representative Scott Peters (D-52) will hold a town hall at the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday.

The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. at the center, located at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue in San Diego.

According to Peters' staff, the event is at capacity. If you did not make the deadline to RSVP to the eventby would like to attend, you will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis as seats become available.

The new administration and the direction of the administration is expected to be among one of the conversation topics this evening.

"This town hall is a WIN for Indivisible! Peters decided to host the event because of repeated inquiries from groups like ours. We have filled the venue with our members and then some. We will continue to work with elected officials to make positive change in our community," read a post on the event's Facebook page.

Peters plans to host another town hall in March at a larger venue.