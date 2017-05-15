Renfroe Bashes First Career Walk-Off Homer

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 15: Hunter Renfroe #10 of the San Diego Padres, center, is greeted at the plate by teammates after hitting a two-run walk off home run during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PETCO Park on May 15, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Padres rookie slugger Hunter Renfroe opened the scoring Monday night against the Brewers with a two-run double in the 2nd inning.

About three hours later, the outfielder ended the game by crushing a two-run homer off of Milwaukee’s Oliver Drake in the bottom of the 10th inning.

It was the first walk-off of Renfroe’s major league career and it gave San Diego a thrilling 6-5 victory.

Renfroe finished with 4 RBI.

Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo helped his own cause by smacking his first career triple in the 2nd inning to make it 3-0.

When Renfroe touched home plate on the play, it also gave Perdomo the second RBI of his career.

Perdomo added a double in his next plate appearance and raised his batting average to .250.

Perdomo got in a jam in the top of the 4th inning when the Brewers loaded the bases with nobody out.

After a surprising two-run single by Domingo Santana (it was surprising because he was batting just .125 with the bases loaded for his career), Perdomo was able to escape without further damage.

Perdomo struck out a career-high nine batters over six innings of work.

He allowed just three earned runs over that time and left with a 4-3 lead.

But the bullpen could not keep the Brewers from making a comeback.

The constantly annoying Santana had three hits including the game-tying RBI double in the 8th off of Padres reliever Brad Hand.

That made it 4-4 and helped force extra innings.

Jose Torres made a mistake in the top of the 10th frame when Eric Sogard sent his offering over the wall in right field.

The solo shot put the visitors up 5-4 and it looked like Torres was about to suffer his 3rd loss of the year.

But Renfroe came to the rescue in the bottom half of the inning to save the Padres and hand Torres an unlikely win.

San Diego continues its seven-game homestand Tuesday against the Brewers.

Clayton Richard (2-4) opposes Milwaukee’s Jimmy Nelson with first pitch slated for 7:10 p.m.