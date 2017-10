An affiliate of San Diego-based Hotel Investment Group has acquired the 157-room Marina Inn hotel in downtown San Diego for $9.5 million, the company announced.

The sellers of the property, at 929 W. Grape St., were Phyllis E. SanFillippo Revocable Trust and SanFillippo Revocable Family Trust of San Diego.

A company statement said Hotel Investment Group plans to redevelop the property as a 157-room boutique hotel.