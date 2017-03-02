Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone SD Show

While you "Can't Stop" the Red Hot Chili Peppers, it looks like they're human after all: Due to frontman Anthony Kiedis falling ill with bronchitis, the band has postponed their Sunday, March 5 show at Valley View Casino Center to Tuesday, March 21 at the same venue. Tickets for the previously scheduled show will be honored at the new date.

The iconic funk/rock group made the announcement Thursday morning.

Red Hot Chili Peppers @ VVCC

"We are so sorry that we cannot come to San Diego as planned," the statement read. "Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you on March 21st.”

Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer last played in San Diego County in September 2015 at a fundraiser held at the Belly Up, when tickets were a pricy $1,000 and benefitted youth performing arts education groups including Heartbeat Music Academy, San Diego Young Artists Music Academy and the Silverlake Conservatory of Music -- which was co-founded by bassist Flea in 2001 and provides affordable or free lessons and instruments to its eight classrooms of students in an effort to facilitate music education.

Before that show, RHCP last made the Sports Arena home for one night back in September of 2012. Hey, it's been years since we've had a proper RHCP show in town -- what's two more weeks, right?

According to the official ticket website, the San Diego show (which will also feature Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Jack Irons as openers) is still sold out. Tickets may become available if current ticket-holders seek refunds due to the new date though so keep your eyes peeled.