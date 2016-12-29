Recycled Water Feasible for Drinking: Report | NBC 7 San Diego
Recycled Water Feasible for Drinking: Report

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Regulations can be developed and put into practice for using recycled water for drinking, according to a report released Thursday.

    The regulations are feasible if there is sufficient research and certain "knowledge gaps" are filled, the report states.

    It was released by the State Water Resources Control Board and sent to the state Legislature.

    Turning recycled water into drinking water is a part of Governor Jerry Brown's goal to find more sustainable water resources.

    As of now, no other state has developed reglulations for reusing recycled water for drinking.

    Published 59 minutes ago

