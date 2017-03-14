Rattlesnakes: What Not to Do

Dave Soko was on a hike in Mission Trails Regional Park when he heard the "hiss" and found himself facing a rattlesnake on the trail. He recorded the encounter in a video.

Rattlesnake reports surface in San Diego year-round, but the volume of reports increases in the spring and summer.

There are three types of rattlesnakes living in the coastal and mountain areas: the Southern Pacific Rattlesnake, the Southwestern Speckled Rattlesnake and the Red Diamond Rattlesnake.

Dangerous Creatures

In the desert, you may also find the Colorado Desert Sidewinder.

If you were face-to-face with a rattlesnake, would you know what not to do?

“Don’t panic,” is the first thing Valley Center Fire Dept. Fire Marshal, Battalion Chief George E. Lucia Sr. suggests in his list of things not to do when faced with a rattlesnake.

Don’t stick hands/feet where you can’t see (over/under rocks)

Don't wander around in the dark

Don’t walk around barefoot or in open-toed shoes

Don’t step over a rock or log in your path, walk around it

Don’t run in rocky or bushy places, you may surprise a snake

Don't let your guard down near buildings. Snakes will crawl up under doorsteps

Don't spend time in specific snake habitats like brush piles, debris mounds, logjams, root systems, and abandoned buildings.

Don’t try and catch a snake

Don’t throw rocks at or tease a snake

Don’t hike alone

Don’t let your dog run loose

Don't apply ice

Don't apply any constricting bands or tourniquets

Don't use any suction

Don't use any electric shock to the wound

Lucia said most snake bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing.

San Diego’s trauma centers are well-stocked with antivenin, Lucia said. He suggests calling 911 and staying put while keeping the victim calm and quiet.