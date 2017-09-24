A photo of some of the art seen around Rancho Santa Fe.

Rancho Santa Fe’s ‘mystery artist’ is partnering with a non-profit to raise money for disadvantaged children.

For the last few months, a mystery artist has been placing large art installations throughout the community. There’s one outside Helen Woodward Animal Center, another across the street from Chinos Farms, and one at Fairbanks Plaza.

The artwork was all created by the same artist at his Rancho Santa Fe home. Although he has no background in art, he wanted to create something for the community that could inspire peace, love and joy.

The installations are huge – one weighs 15,000 pounds, another spans 20 by 40 feet. They all have a positive message and many of them incorporate the heart symbol.

The artist spent thousands of hours on the pieces and would install his work in the middle of the night. He wants to remain anonymous.

Saturday, he will be displaying his art at a charity event raising money for a non-profit helping disadvantaged children. The non-profit is called Creating First Impressions and it teaches children life skills in order to go to college and be successful after school.

Cofounders Resah Hage and Jessica Blair Sobel started the charity three years ago. For more information about the event and how you can donate, click here.