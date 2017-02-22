Dozens of Rancho Penasquitos residents are complaining about the poor quality of their city-issued trash bins. Some are saying they have replaced the bin themselves and paid it out-of-pocket more than once.

Tuesdays is trash day in Rancho Penasquitos. But what is usually a routinely easy chore has become a frustrating task for those whose trash bins are falling apart.

In an online thread, dozens of Rancho Penasquitos residents are complaining about the poor quality of their city-issued trash bins. Some are saying they have replaced the bin themselves and paid it out-of-pocket more than once. Others offered do-it-yourself solutions.

At $70 for every trash can, it's an expense many are not happy about. According to the city, their trash cans are under a 10-year warranty.

"If the lid or the wheels break within the first 10 years, the city will come out to replace them at no cost to the resident," said Matthew Cleary, who oversees the City’s Collection Services Program.

Cleary says there are ways to protect trash bins from damage. Storing the container in the shade, keeping the containers three feet away from other objects on collection days, and not overloading the bins with heavy material are ways to make your trash receptacle last longer.

However, many of the residents we spoke to said their bins haven't lasted more than a few years. Frustrated with the inconvenience and the price tag they are hoping the city will provide them with more durable containers.