Rancho Penasquitos Man Drives Donations to Santa Rosa Fire Victims





A Rancho Penasquitos man is heading up to wine country this weekend with a van full of donations.

Kevin Corrigan was born and raised in Santa Rosa, and has a strong connection to the people there.

Corrigan's home caught on fire 15 years ago, in the middle of the night, so he understands what it's like to wake up and leave most of what you have behind.

Now he's planning to pack up his mini-van and take donations from San Diegans to the fire victims up north.

"It's going to be a whole new city. I mean the areas that got destroyed, it's going to be unrecognizable," sadi Corrigan. "But Santa Rosa is a strong community. There's a lot of tight knit (group of) people who live up there. People move away from there but they always end up coming back."

Corrigan had reached out for donations on Facebook and got so many that he can't fit it all in the van he's renting.

So next week, some of his friends will help take the rest up north.

Corrigan told NBC7, if the public would like to help out, by donating or helping with the cost of the rental van, the best way to contact him is on his Facebook page.

"It's you know the love of the community," added Corrigan. "I spent 25 years of my life there so it definitely holds a special place in my heart."

