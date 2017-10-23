Ranchita Brush Fire Held at 2.5 Acres: Cal Fire

A Cal Fire crew member in the area of San Marcos on April 18, 2016.

Cal Fire crews quickly quelled a small brush fire burning in Ranchita, in North East San Diego County, stopping the forward rate of spread.

The fire broke out amid dangerous fire conditions across the county.

The fire is located at Skyway Drive and Montezuma Valley Road, near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Cal Fire officials stopped the flames from spreading at around 2.5 acres.

There is no word on any injuries or cause. No evacuations have been issued.

No other information was available.