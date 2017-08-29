Ramona House Fire Spreads To Vegetation Outside

Firefighters quickly put out a house fire in Ramona early Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 78 near Horizon View Drive.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started in a house and spread to vegetation outside of the home.

One person inside the home was unhurt.



Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading at 1/4 acre.

A neighbor told NBC7 said he and his wife were sleeping when they woke up to the sounds of dogs barking and someone yelling.

"We looked outside and saw a huge wall of fire out our bedroom window, and immediately hopped up, got on the phone, called the fire department," said neighbor Justin Vega.

Firefighters are ventilating the smoke and heat out of the house.

No other information was available.

