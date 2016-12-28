Rally’s Opening New Restaurant in Logan Heights | NBC 7 San Diego
Rally’s Opening New Restaurant in Logan Heights

By Lou Hirsh - SDBJ Staff

    Photo courtesy of Checkers Drive-in Restaurants Inc.
    Checkers and Rally’s restaurants include service via double drive-thru lanes. Photo courtesy of Checkers Drive-in Restaurants Inc.

    Checkers Drive-in Restaurants Inc., which operates hamburger eateries under the Checkers and Rally’s brands, plans to open a new Rally’s at 931 S. 30th St., in Logan Heights near downtown San Diego.

    A company statement said the restaurant will open in the first quarter of 2017. It will be operated by veteran local franchisee Bruce Ong, who was recently recognized as the company’s Franchisee of the Year at its national conference.

    Florida-based Checkers Drive-in Restaurants, selling burgers, fries and other items, currently operates more than 800 eateries nationwide, including five in San Diego County. The company recently announced plans to open 68 franchised Checkers and Rally’s in San Diego County over the next seven years, with other locations not yet announced.

     Additional stories from the San Diego Business Journal are available here. Sign up for their free daily email newsletter.

    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

