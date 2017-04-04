Radio Personality Chris Cantore Returns to Airwaves

San Diego music-radio fans got some good news on Monday when longtime radio personality Chris Cantore got behind the mic at the Mighty 1090 AM sports talk station.

San Diego music-radio fans got some good news on Monday when longtime radio personality Chris Cantore got behind the mic at the Mighty 1090 AM sports talk station.

"Wow, wow, wow," said Cantore at the top of the show. "Dang … here we are, something else, indeed, ladies and gentlemen," the newly minted host added, referencing the strains of his Arcade Fire opener, "Wake Up."

The Broadcast Company of America announced the news on Monday afternoon, and from 6-9 p.m. that evening, Cantore was on the air, filling a slot that until recently was occupied by Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"At this stage of my broadcasting career, nothing excites me more than making the jump to talk radio, and to have that opportunity at a beast of a station like the Mighty 1090," Cantore said on a post on the station's website. "Well, I'm beyond grateful. The antithesis of a human sports encyclopedia, I'm just a fan of all San Diego sports and teams -- including action sports -- and hope to bring something different to the airwaves."

Cantore, who helped launch SoundDiego nearly eight years ago, is seen as an an unorthodox choice by many, having spent much of his career at the indie/alt-rock 91x (where he started 20 years ago this week, he said during Monday's show), the now-defunct triple-A KPRI and FM 949 -- where he hosted the morning show with fellow rock-jock Steven Woods until the pair left that station in January, and which began broadcasting San Diego Padres regular season games on Monday.

According to the Mighty1090.com, Cantore's show will mix lifestyle entertainment -- Cantore at one point helmed the UT's Night and Day special section -- and discussions covering surfing, skiing, boarding and other action sports.