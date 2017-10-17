Quartyard's New Lease on Life

In August, we reported on Quartyard’s nail-biter of a position: one final public hearing to determine the fate of East Village’s popular beer garden and music venue. Now, supporters can all breathe a sigh of relief, because #YourCityBlock will be up and running before you know it.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Quartyard will hold its Groundbreaking celebration at its new location: 1301 Market St. Featuring keynote speakers, cold brew from Seahorse Coffee, music, snacks, drinks and dogs, the event is open to the public and free with RSVP.

The Groundbreaking party marks the end of a tumultuous year for the unique venue, which has gone back and forth with the city and downtown developers regarding a lease renewal. Luckily, its freight container design was intended for some amount of mobility and impermanence, which is why this was all able to happen in a matter of months.

The new location is considerably smaller than the previous location just down the street -- which is not necessarily a bad thing. A more intimate venue can make for more of a community feel and, most importantly, a better concert experience. Let’s just hope the full bar, food, outdoor games, dog park and giant stage carry over to the new Quartyard.

RSVP for Quartyard: Groundbreaking here. The celebration takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

