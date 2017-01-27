Qualcomm Stadium Service Vendor Laying off 1,130

The concession services firm for Qualcomm Stadium is laying off 1,130 workers at the end of March, according to a recent filing with the state Employment Development Department. The job cuts follow close behind the San Diego Chargers’ recently announced departure for the Los Angeles market.

Delaware North, which operates locally as San Diego Sportservice Inc., informed the state on Jan. 24 that it plans to terminate retail, food and beverage concession workers. Delaware North, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., was awarded a five-year contract by the city of San Diego in 2015 to provide concession services at the Mission Valley stadium, replacing longtime vendor Centerplate.

Workers are scheduled to be laid off during a 14-day period beginning March 31. The workers include bartenders, cashiers, catering servers, cooks, retail clerks, dishwashers, suite attendants and warehouse workers.

Delaware North’s filing with the state indicates that its contract at Qualcomm Stadium was contingent on the Chargers’ continued presence in San Diego. The company is evaluating other opportunities at the stadium site.

Delaware North provides concession services at sports and entertainment venues nationwide, including San Diego’s Petco Park.