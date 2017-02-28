Man Reported Missing Near Pyramid Lake Found Dead: SDPD

Jake Roberson was last seen on January 15. His car was found some time later on the side of Interstate 5 near Pyramid Lake and the keys and his jeans were discovered on the sore of the shore of the lake.NBC 7;s Gaby Rodriguez spoke with Jake's sister Ruth who is asking the public for help.

Search for Missing Mission Beach Man Continues at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County

Investigators searching the Pyramid Lake area for the brother of a Clairemont woman confirmed Tuesday the man has died.

Jake Roberson, 30, was last seen six weeks ago. His car was found near Pyramid Lake along Interstate 5 with a note indicating the car had run out of gas.

Then, a maintenance worker found Roberson's jeans and car keys near the lake.

On Saturday, February 26, a body was recovered from the lake, according to San Diego police.

Three days later, homicide investigator Lt. Mike Holden confirmed Jake Roberson's death.

Roberson didn't have access to medication while he was reported missing, his family told NBC 7.

Ruth Roberson described her brother as an old spirit and a loving uncle to her 4-month-old daughter.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death. Holden said it's not considered suspicious at this time.