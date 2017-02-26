A man evading police in a stolen limo was taken into custody last night after crashing in East County.

The man stole the limo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in Clairemont near Javier Street, according to San Diego Police (SDPD).

He was followed by SDPD officers and a police helicopter into El Cajon where he crashed at an unknown location, police said.

No one was injured in the crash. Police do not know what events led up to the theft of the limo.

