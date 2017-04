A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Hillcrest Tuesday night, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The pusuit began around 8:49 p.m. on the 3800 block of Park Boulevard after the suspect took off during an attempted traffic stop.

Police said during the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a Toyota Tacoma at the 1700 block of Robinson Avenue.

He was arrested a short time later on Park Boulevard.

No other information was available.