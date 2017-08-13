Pursuit Ends in Crash at City Heights Elementary School: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
Pursuit Ends in Crash at City Heights Elementary School: PD

The school is located just east of Interstate 15

By Samantha Tatro

    San Diego police's pursuit of a wanted shooting suspect ended in City Heights when the suspect crashed into a fence at Central Elementary School.

    San Diego police's pursuit of a wanted shooting suspect ended in City Heights when the suspect crashed into fences at Central Elementary School and a local fire station. 

    The pursuit first began in the 3100 block of Fairmont Avenue in City Heights around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when police attempted to pull over a person matching the description of a person wanted for a shooting. 

    The suspect fled from officers, prompting a pursuit. 

    The pursuit eventually came to an end when the suspect crashed into a school fence at Central Elementary School, leaving their two main gates damaged. 

    The driver ran through the fence and then through San Diego Fire-Rescue 17's fence. The fence got stuck in the suspect's car wheel.

    The suspect got out of the car -- armed with a gun -- and started to run off, police said. He was arrested a block away, near 41st Street and University Avenue, right off Interstate 15. 

    No further information was available. 

    Published at 12:17 PM PDT on Aug 13, 2017 | Updated at 12:19 PM PDT on Aug 13, 2017

