Carlsbad Becomes 4th in County to Allow Recreational Pot

The City of Carlsbad has become the fourth city in San Diego to allow the recreational use of marijuana.

In a 4-1 vote, city officials changed the language in the Carlsbad Municipal Code which prohibits commercial cannabis (marijuana) activities and outdoor cannabis growing.

“[It] would prohibit commercial cannabis activity that requires state license, except as approved by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency or Food and Drug Administration, and both prohibit outdoor cultivation for personal use as allowed by proposition 64,” said Office of Carlsbad City Attorney Heather Stroud in a statement.

Under Prop 64, local jurisdictions may add requirements for doing business in their individual cities through the permitting process. This can include additional tax to the taxes required by the state.

Under the new rules, violations would be considered a misdemeanor criminal offense except where state law limits the penalty to an infraction.

State laws created regulations and licensing requirements for cannabis growing, sales and use, but state laws give cities the authority to prohibit commercial cannabis activities, according to the City of Carlsbad.

To maintain local control and prevent the state from issuing licenses for cannabis businesses to operate in Carlsbad, the City Council voted to change the wording to comply with state law.

The City of San Diego, La Mesa and Lemon Grove have all approved cultivation.

The proposed ordinance will be put into effect in 30 days.