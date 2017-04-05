A project proposing more affordable housing in a Carlsbad neighborhood is receiving some criticism. NBC 7's Steven Luke explains how city council leaders are facing pressure from both sides.

A proposed Carlsbad apartment complex in a busy section of the growing city would not have enough parking spots for tenants, and residents are worried about the congestion in an already-busy neighborhood.

As it stands, the proposed Pacific Wind Project, which would be located on the corner of Magnolia and Jefferson, would not have the needed parking to meet minimum city code requirements. The complex would be located just a few blocks west of Interstate 5, south of Carlsbad Village.

Some residents, like Marianne Bremseth, wondered how something like this would be possible.

But she soon learned why a development like this would be possible.

The City allows exceptions to its minimum parking standards for new complexes if they are affordable housing.

Neighbors want Carlsbad City leaders to slow down, but those same leaders are also facing pressure to speed up the introduction of more affordable housing units.

Carlsbad is aiming to build 912 new affordable housing units between 2010 and 2020. At the halfway point, in 2015, only 35 units had been built.

A Veterans housing unit is set to be built to the north of this proposed project.

A staff report supports the project, based on studies showing that affordable housing tenants don't have as many cars as traditional tenants.

But Bremseth and her neighbors worry what a project quadrupling the number of bedrooms will do to an already busy street, a street where an elementary school, retirement residence and community park already add to the congestion.

Many of the curbs are red, which will force renters deeper into single family home neighborhoods.

The City Planning Commission will decide the next step in the process Wednesday night. If the Commission approves and supports, it will be the committee's final decision.

However, even if the project is approved, the project will need to work out an affordable housing agreement with the City, which could delay move-in for several years.