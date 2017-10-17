What to Expect at December Nights 2017

It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit: Balboa Park will once again host its famous December Nights event, which will be here in just six short weeks.

The 40th edition of the holiday spectacular will return to the park on Friday, Dec. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. More than 350,000 visitors are expected at the two-day event, which includes free admission to Balboa Park museums from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With lights illuminating buildings and pathways, delicious food, street vendors, and performances by dancers, musicians and actors, December Nights will be a full-sensory experience.

Beloved traditions, such as the International Christmas Festival at the House of Pacific Relations Cottages, as well as presentations from the San Diego Junior Theatre and the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, are a couple of highlights.

“All of our cottages will be open and serving ethnic foods from their countries,” Mel Weekly, member of the executive board of the House of Pacific Relations Cottages, told NBC 7. “All the different countries will also be serving some of their favorite spirits from their cultures. The house of England will serve different English Ales, for example. So it will be a mixture of cultural spirits and foods.”

As more cottages are in the process of being built, several countries – like Peru – will be offering food and drinks in pop -up canopies set up for the occasion, Weekly added.

Arriving early and using the trolley to get to the event are a couple of best practices when it comes to enjoying the event, Weekly said.

December Nights started in 1978 as part of Christmas on the Prado in Balboa Park, a small holiday celebration put together by a dozen institutions along El Prado. The crowds and event grew over the decades and, in 2002, it was renamed December Nights.



For more information on December Nights 2017, visit the event website.