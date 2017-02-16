President Trump to Announce New Immigration Ban Next Week

NBC 7's Alex Presha has the latest details on Trump's new plan and how it will be different from the first.

During his first solo press conference in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, President Donald Trump announced plans for a new immigration executive action. It could come as early as next week.

This new order comes on the heels of his previous ban getting struck down by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously.

One of the issues the court had was the ban's broad scope.

For example, the original wording even included some lawful permanent residents. That was later clarified by the White House.

President Trump said this new executive action will be "tailored" to that court's ruling, which means it will likely be much more narrow in scope.

Dan Eaton, an attorney here in San Diego, said that likely means three things: It will probably exclude lawful permanent residents, exclude non-citizens who have previously been admitted and wish to travel to and from the United States. Finally, Eaton said you can expect it to exclude non-citizens who have an interest in coming to the United States.

Eaton also said regardless of the verbiage used in this new order, expect a legal fight.

"No matter what executive order Donald Trump issues next week, there will be a legal challenge to it," he said.