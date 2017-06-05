Woman Gives Birth Inside Truck in Coronado

A pregnant woman gave birth inside a truck in Coronado early Monday morning.

Coronado police first responded to a call of a birth happening in a truck on the 400 block of Palm Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

By the time they arrived, the mother had already given birth. The man in the car with her successfully helped her give birth.

The mother and baby were okay. They were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

No further details were available.