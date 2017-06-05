Woman Gives Birth Inside Truck in Coronado | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Woman Gives Birth Inside Truck in Coronado

Coronado police first responded to a call of a birth happening in a truck on the 400 block of Palm Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A pregnant woman gave birth inside a truck in Coronado early Monday morning. 

    Coronado police first responded to a call of a birth happening in a truck on the 400 block of Palm Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Monday. 

    By the time they arrived, the mother had already given birth. The man in the car with her successfully helped her give birth. 

    The mother and baby were okay. They were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. 

    No further details were available. 

    Published at 8:16 AM PDT on Jun 5, 2017 | Updated at 4:14 PM PDT on Jun 5, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices