One day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, two San Diego politicians held a service at Chicano Park to pray for the country in light of the new leadership in the White House.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and Congressman Juan Vargas joined hands with San Diegans in prayer. The Democratic leaders read passages from the Bible and shared their concerns for how Trump’s presidency might affect their communities.

“We’re going to continue to pray to make this country a better country that includes everybody,” Gonzalez Fletcher said. “When we talk about our community and our country, it’s inclusive – it’s everybody – and that’s what it’s been about, hoping we can change the hearts of elected leaders who don’t feel that way and bring them around too.”

Vargas stayed in San Diego instead of going to Trump’s inauguration Friday in Washington, D.C.

“Today was a prayer service for our country, especially all those people that feel, unfortunately, are targeted and have been targeted by the new administration and we can to pray for the new president and change his heart,” he told NBC 7 on Saturday. “What we’ve heard and what we’ve seen from him is anything but love and compassion – it’s the opposite. So, we came to pray for him.”

After the service, Gonzalez Fletcher joined Senator Toni Atkins to take part in the San Diego Women’s March in downtown San Diego.