Hundreds of Santee residents were left without power after a power pole fell onto a home, sparking a small fire.

The pole fell onto the home, located on Rosemonde Lane, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The apartment complex is right off Mission Gorge Road.

Neighbors heard an explosion and saw power lines snap when the pole came tumbling down.

The fall sparked a small fire that charred an air conditioning unit.

Initially, 2,900 customers were left without power during a heat wave. By 2 p.m., less than 1,000 customers were left without power. SDG&E estimates the power will be back on by 1 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors called San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) about the leaning pole days ago, but nothing was done, residents say.

Crews closed eastbound Mission Gorge Road for a period of time and conducted traffic control. The area has since reopened.

No further information is available.