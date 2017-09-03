Power Pole Falls Onto Santee Home, Leaving Hundreds Without Power During Heat Wave - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Power Pole Falls Onto Santee Home, Leaving Hundreds Without Power During Heat Wave

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Power Pole Falls Onto Santee Home, Leaving Hundreds Without Power During Heat Wave
    NBC 7 San Diego
    Hundreds of Santee residents were left without power after a power pole fell onto a home, sparking a small fire.

    Hundreds of Santee residents were left without power after a power pole fell onto a home, sparking a small fire. 

    The pole fell onto the home, located on Rosemonde Lane, around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The apartment complex is right off Mission Gorge Road. 

    Neighbors heard an explosion and saw power lines snap when the pole came tumbling down. 

    The fall sparked a small fire that charred an air conditioning unit. 

    Initially, 2,900 customers were left without power during a heat wave. By 2 p.m., less than 1,000 customers were left without power. SDG&E estimates the power will be back on by 1 a.m. Monday. 

    Neighbors called San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) about the leaning pole days ago, but nothing was done, residents say. 

    Crews closed eastbound Mission Gorge Road for a period of time and conducted traffic control. The area has since reopened. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices