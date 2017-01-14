Several power poles toppled in a canyon in Mount Soledad Saturday, causing an outage that, at its peak, affected about 7,300 customers.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said a string of outages impacting communities in that area were first reported at around 7:40 a.m. The outages impacted residents in parts of these communities: La Jolla; La Jolla Shores; Bird Rock; Mount Soledad; Mission Bay; Pacific Beach.

About a half-hour later, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joe Amador confirmed a high power line pole had fallen in the 2000 block of Olite Court, likely prompting the outages. Amador said crews were working to secure electrical wires and the hot power line.

A spokesperson from SDG&E told NBC 7 several poles had toppled down in a canyon the Mount Soledad area. The spokesperson said that given their location, the poles were difficult for crews to access. The rep confirmed the downed poles likely caused the outages in that area.

SDG&E said crews were working to quickly restore service to customers in the affected communities. The company hoped to complete full restoration of power to all customers by 12:30 p.m.

At this point, it is unclear if the rain storms that swept San Diego Friday and early Saturday contributed to the falling of the power poles. The cause is under investigation.

No one was injured. No other information was immediately available.