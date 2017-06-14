Outage Leaves 2,400+ Without Power in Lakeside

An unplanned outage left more than 2,400 residents without power in parts of Lakeside Wednesday.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said a power outage struck just before 1 p.m., impacting 2,427 customers in parts of communities like Lakeside, Winter Gardens, Bostonia, Lakeview, and Glenview.

SDG&E crews said the outage stemmed from the company’s electrical equipment. Crews are making repairs and expect to have power fully restored to those who are impacted by 7 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., only about 160 customers remained without power.



