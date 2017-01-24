In this raw video, crews work to attempt to remove a boulder on a Poway Road. (Published 5 hours ago)

The Poway Road Grade will be closed on Wednesday while crews work to remove a large boulder that fell onto the street Sunday evening.

Repairs are done annually to the road, but a city spokeswoman confirmed to NBC 7 rain and windy conditions caused the boulder to fall onto the roadway. It’s estimated to be 10 feet high and 10 feet wide.

The City of Poway didn’t have the right equipment to move the rock Sunday night. Instead, they pushed it onto the side of the road – where it currently sits - until the boulder can be removed on Wednesday. Crews were able to re-open the road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The city has rented a large excavator with a special ram head to break up and move the boulder in pieces. They also hired a geotechnical engineer to inspect and make sure the rest of the roadway is safe for the public.

Work on the Poway Road Grade is expected to begin Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and finished by 3:30 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to Scripps Poway Parkway.